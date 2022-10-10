Reconstruction and development are moving at a rapid pace in the city of Fuzuli in Azerbaijan. This after the country regained control of the city after the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war. More than 200 people were killed last month in the worst fighting between the two countries since 2020.

However, both nations have since agreed to a civilian EU mission alongside their border. The SABC News team is currently in Azerbaijan as part of an international media team on a visit to the troubled Nagorno-Karabakh region.

SABC news reporter Prabashini Moodley reports from Fuzuli, Azerbaijan:

During the first Nagorno-Karabakh war, the city of Fuzuli, was captured by Armenian forces and became a ghost town, after the Azerbaijani population was expatriated. During the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war, Azerbaijani forces recaptured the city and rebuilding is now in progress. As part of a massive reconstruction project of the city, a new 100 km multi-lane highway is to be built in Shusha via Fuzuli.

The reconstruction project also included the building of an international airport and Fuzuli-Shusha railway. The airport was built in 8 months, on an air drone that had been abandoned for almost 30 years surrounded by minefields. The facility can land up to 8 aircrafts at a time and welcome 200 passengers,.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC continues the reconstruction of the Barda-Agdam, Horadiz-Agbend railway lines and the construction of a new railway branch Fuzuli-Shusha. The length of the reconstructed Barda-Agdam road will be 47.1 km….https://t.co/UDkQ6KNHQu pic.twitter.com/IyIWsw11P9 — Railway Supply (@RailwaySupply) October 28, 2021