Researcher at the Institute of Security Studies, Doctor Johan Burger has stressed the importance of reliable intelligence.

This as the country marks the first anniversary of the July 2021 unrest that was allegedly sparked by the arrest of the former president Jacob Zuma.

This after he defied a Constitutional Court order to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed an expert panel to look into the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The panel found that police and intelligence failed to stop the rioting and looting which left over 300 people dead.

Burger says the recommendations of the panel must be implemented to avoid further unrest.

“I think it is important that we understand that both the crime intelligence and state security are still facing few challenges and very few of the recommendations either in the report by Dr Mufamadi and Professor Sydney Africa have been implemented. I think we need to move back to that recommendations because, without good, reliable and timely intelligence, we may quite soon see a repeat of the July unrest of last year.”

Meanwhile a year on, the families and victims of last year’s civil unrest are crying out for justice.

At least 350 people were killed in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng during violent protests, looting and what is believed to be racially motivated attacks in Phoenix.

Delani Khumalo’s sister, Sizo’s pain has not eased. Her brother was an international choreographer who travelled the world working with young people. Khumalo and his cousin Mlondi were beaten and killed in Phoenix. Their bodies were then burnt.

Families like the Khumalos are still speaking up and are desperate for answers.