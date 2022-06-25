Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, says the recent floods have severely impacted set-top box installations in the KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

She says her department is currently completing the mop-up for Western Cape and North-West to verify completion status, because the South African Post Office (Sapo) does not have additional addresses for set-top box installations.

Ntshavheni says four provinces are yet to be migrated.

“This is due to damages of beneficiary houses and road infrastructure that has led to inaccessibility of some communities. As a result, as of June 21, 2022, a total of 109,270 beneficiary households remains unconnected in the two provinces. We continue to coordinate with the Department of Human Settlements and other infrastructure departments to ensure installation to beneficiary households are resumed as and when the relevant infrastructure is restored,” explains Ntshavheni.

The minister says the department is awaiting the Constitutional Court’s decision after free-to-air broadcaster e-TV approached the court to challenge an earlier decision by the high court for the switch-off to take place on the 30th of June 2022.

eTV had challenged the analogue switch-off deadline on the basis that it is unlawful and unconstitutional, as it will cut off millions of poor households that do not yet have access to set-top boxes.

The department has already concluded the analogue switch-off and digital migration for the SABC in the Free-State, Northern Cape, North-West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Ntshavheni says the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) will be able to release the high demand spectrum in these provinces by 1 July this year.

“We are eagerly awaiting the ConCourt decision on the analogue switch-off date for us to conclude broadcast digital migration. This will allow us to release spectrum in Gauteng, Western Cape, KZN and Eastern Cape. Unfortunately, until the ASO, the country’s economic hubs of Gauteng and KZN will remain with poor network connectivity with negative impact to economy,” adds the minister.

The department says over 660 000 set-boxes had been installed in five provinces by March this year.

South African citizens and household earning R3.500 or less have been encouraged to apply for free set-top boxes and installation at the Post Office or through government’s set-box registration website.

The video below is the full address by the minister: