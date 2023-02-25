Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema says service delivery in the North West has been neglected by municipalities and those in government.

The EFF launched a campaign last week in Sebokeng, South of Gauteng, in memory of Andries Tatane, who was shot and killed by police in 2011 during a service delivery demonstration in Ficksburg in the Free State.

Leading the Andries Tatane clean-up campaign held in Blydeville near Lichtenburg, Malema accused the Ditsobotla Local Municipality of lacking a waste management plan.

“Ditsobotla Municipality has been a disaster. Even this re-run of elections has not helped our people. We don’t have to wait to be in government to show love to our people. That’s why we came with Andries Tatane cleaning campaign, we are here now, cleaning illegal area, as we’re waiting here for the TLBs to arrive, people were already dumping in front of us because there is no waste management plan.”

In the video below, EFF national chairperson Veronica Mente speaks about campaign and the help needed by residents: