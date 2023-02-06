The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State insists that it has not resolved to recall Premier Sisi Ntombela.

However, high-ranking officials in various party structures have confirmed through their social media accounts the decision to remove Ntombela.

Premier’s son, Bandile Ntombela, has also confirmed the news on his Facebook page.

Ntombela lost the leadership contest of the Free State ANC to Cooperative Governance MEC Mxolisi Dukwana two weeks ago.

SABC News understands that Ntombela’s impending removal is yet to be endorsed by the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The future of Ntombela, Legislature Speaker Zanele Sifuba and nine MECs was cast in doubt after they failed to make it into the 35-member PEC.

Free State ANC deputy chairperson Ketso Makume says, “The PEC when it was sitting, it was looking on issues and not individuals. Matters have also been referred to [ANC] lekgotla. But you should be aware that the appointment of premiers is being done by the NEC. All we can do is to recommend, which is something we have not done. Lekgotla is in session, and we will communicate later the decisions that have been taken.”

Meanwhile, the EFF in the province says the imminent removal of Premier Ntombela will not benefit the people of the province.

Free State EFF Chairperson Mapheule Liphoko elaborates.

“We are going to 2024 … that might be the last chance that they have to remove the ANC from power. We are tired of black people being treated as by the way things. They are just here to loot from the state. We ask our people to join us and remove all of ANC from power.”

The video below is reporting more on the story: