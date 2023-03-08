Political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast has described the recalling of the Buffalo City Metro Executive Mayor Xola Pakati as a clear indication of the factional battles within the ANC.

The ANC in the province released a statement on Wednesday morning saying it has informed Pakati of its decision.

The party says the decision to remove Pakati follows an assessment of the metro’s performance during his tenure.

Three names have been submitted to the party’s national officials to start interviews for a new mayor.

Breakfast says Pakati’s axing comes as no surprise.

“The outgoing mayor never supported the incumbent, the premier or chairperson of the ANC in the province. He aligned himself with Babalo Madikizela. That might be the reason he has been in conflict with the current leadership of the province. However, I don’t think that this recall will lead into the improvement of service delivery or will lead into the promotion of development of the people of Buffalo City.”