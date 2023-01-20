The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it believes that the real matric pass rate is 54.6% and not the 80.1% that the Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced.

The party says its calculation is based on the number of learners who dropped out and did not make it to matric.

It says 31.8% of learners dropped out before reaching matric.

Matric Results 2022 | In conversation with Minister Motshekga on matric pass rate:

However, the DA has congratulated those in the class of 2022 who passed their matric examinations despite challenges in the past three years including the pandemic, floods and rolling blackouts.

The party has thanked teachers for going the extra mile during this difficult period.

Minister Motshekga hosts 2022 top matric achievers: