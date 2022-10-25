Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Luka Modric when they face Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night. Injuries have sidelined the three stars, but their side has already booked their place in the next stage of the competition.

Benzema, Valverde and Rodrygo were all on target as a dominant Real Madrid beat old rivals Barcelona 3-1 at home in ‘El Clasico’ to move top of LaLiga.

Valverde is Madrid’s top goal scorer but is recovering from a knock to his right thigh. He picked up the injury during their league match against Sevilla. He now joins Benzema and Modric on the sidelines. But Real remain focused on what they want to achieve against Leipzig.

Karim Benzema will miss tonight’s match against Sevilla and is also a doubt for the Champions League tie with RB Leipzig on Tuesday.https://t.co/xVqFwp20C8 — Get Spanish Football News (@GSpanishFN) October 22, 2022

Coach Carlo Ancelotti says the team wants to finish at the top of the group.