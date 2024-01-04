Rea Vaya buses to resume on Friday as workers accept proposal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Johannesburg’s Rea Vaya buses could be back on the road by Friday. The Business Rescue Practioner, Mahier Tayob, who has taken over the reign at Rea Vaya says the employees have accepted the proposal made to them.

On Thursday, the Labour Court in Johannesburg ruled that the Rea Vaya workers’ protest was unlawful and granted PioTrans an injunction to stop the workers’ strike.

Workers embarked on a work stoppage on Wednesday, resulting in the suspension of bus services.

They were protesting over the non-payment of bonuses. However, they have been promised to be paid their monies in two instalments starting from the next week Monday.

PioTrans – which is one of the operators of Rea Vaya Bus services was placed under business rescue last month following allegations of mismanagement.

Tayob says workers are expected to be on the road by Friday. But workers unions South African Municipal Workers Union and South African Transport and Allied Workers Union are yet to confirm this.

“Yes, we were successful in court this morning and I am glad the court pronounced the way it did. It took into consideration the urgency of the matter and also recognised the merit before issuing the order. The employees have accepted the proposal made to them prior to the court intervention and they’ve accepted it now as well. There was a meeting yes, indeed, and the employees agreed to resume work and tomorrow the buses should be on the road, and we are hopeful that there will be less inconvenience to our communities,” says Tayob.