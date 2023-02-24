Ekurhuleni council speaker, Raymond Dhlamini, has been removed from his position following a motion of no confidence last night.

139 members voted in favour of his removal, whilst only 79 voted against the motion.

The EFF’s Nthabiseng Tshivhenga has been elected as acting speaker for the council.

This comes only a week after the Johannesburg High Court ruled in Dhlamini’s favour following the DA’s challenge against his removal.

On Monday last week, the high court ordered Dhlamini be reinstated as speaker.

In its judgment, the court found that Dhlamini’s removal from office was illegal.

In the video below, Ekurhuleni Municipality Spokesperson, Phakamile Mbengashe, reacted to Dhlamini’s reinstatement: