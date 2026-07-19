Raulinga: IDAC office wont probe intelligence matters

Retired Judge Joseph Raulinga says all institutions respect clear jurisdictional boundaries, while maintaining appropriate channels of communication where matters require procedural clarity or cooperation.

Raulinga says Independent Directorate Against IDAC) Oversight Judge does not investigate intelligence matters that fall within the jurisdiction of the Inspector General of Intelligence.

Raulinga says, “It is important to clarify that the Office of the IDAC Oversight Judge does not investigate intelligence matters that fall within the jurisdiction of the Inspector General of Intelligence. The functions performed by the retired judge do not diminish the powers of the South African Police Service or the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to investigate criminal conduct involving any individual or institution.”