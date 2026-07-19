Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Raulinga: IDAC office wont probe intelligence matters

  • Retired Judge Takalani Joseph Raulinga
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC

Retired Judge Joseph Raulinga says all institutions respect clear jurisdictional boundaries, while maintaining appropriate channels of communication where matters require procedural clarity or cooperation.

Raulinga says Independent Directorate Against IDAC) Oversight Judge does not investigate intelligence matters that fall within the jurisdiction of the Inspector General of Intelligence.

Raulinga says, “It is important to clarify that the Office of the IDAC Oversight Judge does not investigate intelligence matters that fall within the jurisdiction of the Inspector General of Intelligence. The functions performed by the retired judge do not diminish the powers of the South African Police Service or the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation to investigate criminal conduct involving any individual or institution.”

 

Video| IDAC Oversight Judge briefs media on progress in establishing the Office

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News