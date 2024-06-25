Rassie Erasmus names Springbok squad ahead of home test matches

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a strong 39-player squad and an additional 14 players on a standby list for next month’s home test matches against Ireland and Portugal.

Nine players who were not available for selection for last weekend’s Wales Test and two uncapped players feature in the 39-man squad.

The uncapped players are Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar and front rower Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

Three players who made their Test debuts against Wales at Twickenham, man-of-the-match Edwill van der Merwe, utility forward Ben-Jason Dixon and versatile back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu were retained, while injured players such as prop Steven Kitshoff, locks Jean Kleyn and Lood de Jager as well as utility backs, Canan Moodie and Damian Willemse, were not considered for selection.

The first of the two test matches against Ireland is on the sixth of next month at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.