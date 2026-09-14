Boks biggest motivation remains making SA proud: Erasmus

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus says the team’s biggest motivation remains making South Africans proud, including those back home and the supporters who travel thousands of kilometres to follow the world champions.

Erasmus was speaking after the Boks claimed the inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry title in Baltimore on Saturday, beating the All Blacks 43-28 to complete a 3-1 series victory.

The result also ensured South Africa retained their position at the top of the world rankings.

The Boks have now beaten New Zealand in three successive Tests, although Erasmus says their latest achievement is not something the team takes for granted.

“It’s awesome to play all over the world and there’s so many South Africans that support us wherever we play. We really appreciate the South Africans who were here although I don’t know how they afforded it, and we never forget about the people at home.”

A crowd of 68 173 were packed into M&T Bank Stadium for the historic encounter, the majority donning the green and gold.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says the presence of those fans made the occasion even more meaningful.

The Springboks crossed the try line six times through Damian de Allende, Morne van den Berg, Malcolm Marx, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cameron Hanekom.

New Zealand replied with four tries from Codie Taylor, Will Jordan, Ethan Blackadder and Beauden Barrett, underlining the competitiveness of a series in which the All Blacks won the opening Test before South Africa responded with three straight victories.

Cameron Hanekom’s late try put the result beyond doubt, sealing the Boks’ victory and completing their turnaround in the series.

The victory also marked Erasmus’ 100th Test involving the Springboks since he first took charge of the national setup in 2018, having served as both head coach and director of rugby.

It was a fitting milestone given that his first Test as Springbok head coach ended in defeat to Wales in Washington DC, in 2018.

Eight years on, Erasmus has overseen back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs and another major series victory over the All Blacks.

“I like America and I didn’t know that there are so many South Africans this side. The first time here was awful when we lost to Wales, but a couple of years later we managed to win against a great team.”