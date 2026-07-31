Raphesu admits role in Crime Intelligence officials’ probe

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption’s (IDAC) Senior Investigator Mantsha Raphesu, has conceded that he was involved in the investigation of Crime Intelligence officials.

This led to the arrest of eight Crime Intelligence officials including the head Dumisani Khumalo.

The investigation revealed deep flaws in how the investigation was initiated and managed.

State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy, who testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on Thursday questioned the legality of the investigation which she said was called Operation Diversion.

Raphesu says, “There are different groups at IDAC, so you’ll get the groups that are working on SOEs (state-owned enterprise),cases, you’ll get the security sector cases. So I was mainly involved in assisting in the Estina cases, the Denel, your Transnet cases, the PIC (Public Investment Corporation) matters, matters that are emanating from the security sector, and the speaker matter.”

LIVE STREAM | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry: