The community and family of a ten-year-old boy who was kidnapped and raped at Mohlava-cross village outside Tzaneen in Limpopo say they are battling to deal with what has happened to the child.

The boy was abducted from near his home and taken to nearby bushes on Saturday. He was later discovered by a passer-by with bruises all over his body. A 32-year-old man was apprehended and assaulted by the community. He was later handed over to the police.

Some community members say they are traumatized by the incident.

“We are very flabbergasted, traumatised ,shocked by the incident that happened on Saturday, whereby a young boy was captured and unfortunately raped in the bush. We are very frustrated as the community, we are very shocked by what happened to the boy. The situation is disgusting, very shocking traumatising to our children. We are no longer safe, justice must be served in our community.”