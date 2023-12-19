Rape-murder accused Mahungela questions photo exhibits

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Twenty-one-year-old murder and rape accused, Bafana Mahungela has questioned the authenticity of photos presented to him in court by state prosecutor Advocate, Ayanda Bakana.

Mahungela, who faces charges of premeditated murder, rape and aggravated robbery is applying for bail in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, north of Johannesburg. He was arrested for the murder of 34-year-old Johannesburg teacher, Kirsten Kluyts in October.

The state presented pictures taken from the crime scene showing Mahungela following Kluyts the morning her body was discovered in a ditch at George Lea Park, in Sandton. Other photos shows Mahungela wearing clothing belonging to Kluyts.

Mahungela told the court that the only crime he is guilty of, is that of stealing Kluyts clothing.

“All over there are pictures, from the gate, from this black gate to the Wendy House. From the picture from the board, to the trees. In my picture there is none of these shadows. How was I following her 100m away? Could I walk 100m and then the sun decides to now move. That means the trees should have still been showing in picture too but there are no trees. You said, she always attends this thing. Don’t you think that the person who did knew she was going to be at the event that same day.”

VIDEO | Kirsten Kluyts Murder | Accused Bafana Mahungela bail hearing: