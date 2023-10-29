Police seek two men in connection with rape of 15-year-old in Limpopo

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Police are looking for two men in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl at Mandela village in Bela Bela, Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says the girl and a 15-year-old boy were standing in an open field when they were attacked by the two suspects.

Mashaba says the suspects also robbed the two of their cellphones at gunpoint.

“One of the suspects produced a firearm and the duo were forcefully taken to an unoccupied church nearby. Reportedly, the boy was hit on the head and the 15-year-old girl was raped by the two suspects at gunpoint. Afterward, the suspects fled the scene on foot and the incident was immediately reported to the police. The police have since opened a case of rape and robbery with a firearm.”