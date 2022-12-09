Police have confirmed that a rape case has been opened against a doctor from the EmaXesibeni hospital in Mount Ayliff in the Eastern Cape.

The provincial Health Department has suspended the doctor.

It is alleged that the 39-year-old doctor locked a 24-year-old woman in the consulting room before raping her. It’s not clear when the alleged incident took place. But the department says the woman regularly receives services from the hospital.

Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana says the suspect is still at large.

“The police are currently investigating a case of rape. No arrest has been made at this stage as the suspect is still at large. Anyone with the information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect is kindly requested to please make contact with the Mount Ayliff police station, or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.”

In August 2022, a Kimberly-based bogus doctor was accused of raping a teenage girl, It is alleged that he raped the teenager during a medical consultation.

