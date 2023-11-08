Rape case against rapper and tv presenter Jub Jub to resume

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The rape case against rapper and TV presenter, Jub Jub, is expected to resume on Wednesday at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

Jub Jub, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, is facing three counts of rape, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault. He handed himself over at the Brixton police station earlier this year after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

The charges against Maarohanye relate to incidents that allegedly took place in 2006 and 2009. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

At his previous appearance in August, the case was postponed to allow his defence team time to thoroughly study the state’s case and prepare for trial.

He is currently out on bail of R10 000. As part of his bail conditions, he has been ordered by the court to hand over his passport to the state, as he is not allowed to leave the country until the conclusion of the case.

VIDEO | Maarohanye was granted R10 000 after being arrested for rape, assault and attempted murder:

Background

Maarohanye rose to fame in the early 2000s as part of the hip-hop group Teargas. He has also appeared in a number of TV shows, including “Uyajola 9/9” and “The Real Gobhoza”.

In 2010, he was convicted of culpable homicide and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was released on parole in 2017 after serving eight years of his sentence.

The rape charges allege that Maarohanye raped three different women. The attempted murder charges allege that Maarohanye tried to kill two different people. The assault charge alleges that Maarohanye assaulted a third person.

VIDEO | Maarohanye’s lawyer Adv Terrence Baloyi says his client is devastated:

