Rape-accused North West teacher to apply for bail

A 47-year-old teacher is expected to appear in the Wolmaranstad Magistrate’s Court in the North West today in connection with the rape of two learners aged 12 and 14.

The man, who works at a primary school, is expected to apply for bail.

The Department of Education in the province says it will not tolerate misconduct among teachers.

Department Spokesperson Mphata Molokwane says, “The suspect’s court appearance emanates from his arrest on Thursday last week at Leeudoringstad after the mother and the principal of two minors aged 12 and 14 registered cases at the local police station.”

“It is alleged that the teacher has been sexually harassing these learners. So as the Department of Education, we have taken a stand that we will strongly condemn the occurrence and express sadness that the victims were allegedly abused by someone who was supposed to safeguard them.”

VIDEO | Police in the North West say crimes such as rape and murder are very difficult to prevent: