Rape accused ‘Jub Jub’ back in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The case of TV presenter and rapper Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is expected to resume in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court today.

He is facing charges of rape, attempted murder, and assault.

Maarohanye handed himself over at the Brixton police station earlier this year after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

The case involves four complainants following the alleged incidents between 2006 to 2010.

In 2023, the matter was postponed to allow his defence team time to thoroughly study the state’s case and prepare for trial.

The video below is reporting on Molemo ‘Jub Jub’ Maarohanye’s previous court appearance