The African National Congress (ANC) ‘s Tshwane secretary, George Matjila, says the metro mayor Randall Williams should be held accountable for R10.4 billion in irregular expenditure.

The party is planning to remove Williams through a motion of no confidence.

The move is reportedly due to the adverse finding of the Auditor-General in a 2021/2022 report.

Matjila says the irregular expenditure happened under Williams’ watch.

“We believe that our people are not being served properly. Part of what should be done is that people should take accountability. Criminal cases should be opened against people who are trying to be on the wrong side of the law. They are serious findings R10 billion of irregular expenditure is not a child’s play. R600 million in wasteful expenditure, so it’s clear that there’s no management and no political leadership in the city, and corrective measures need to be taken. It’s very clear that it happened under his watch. If the wasteful expenditure happened during the ANC’s time, why did he wait for 7 years to raise the matter?”

