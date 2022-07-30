The rand weakened against the dollar on Friday after data showed the country recorded a smaller-than-expected trade surplus for the month of June.

At 1545 GMT, the rand traded at 16.6125 against the dollar, 0.76% weaker than its previous close.

Data from the South African Revenue Service showed that the trade surplus (ZATBAL=ECI) narrowed to 24.23 billion rand ($1.46 billion) in June from a surplus of 30.85 billion rand in May.

Market expectations were for a trade surplus of 25.5 billion rand.

Investec analyst Annabel Bishop said in a research note that the country’s terms of trade, which dropped over the first half of the year, added to rand weakness.

The June budget surplus (ZABUDM=ECI) rose to 73.84 billion rand from 63.15 billion rand a year earlier, National Treasury data showed.

On the stock market, the Top-40 (.JTOPI) index and the broader all-share (.JALSH) rose almost 0.5%, driven mostly by mining sector (.JRESI) shares.

The government’s benchmark 2030 bond rose, with the yield down 6.5 basis points to 10.360%.