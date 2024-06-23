Rand Water’s infrastructure project overdue: WaterCAN

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The water advocacy group, WaterCAN, has welcomed Rand Water’s infrastructure maintenance project in Gauteng, however it does not believe that the project will completely solve the water challenges that the province is facing.

Yesterday, the bulk water entity kicked off its 37-day maintenance project, in an attempt to preserve the quality and integrity of its infrastructure.

The project will affect several reservoirs across the province including, Palmiet, Eikenhof and Mapleton Systems.

WaterCAN Executive Manager, Doctor Ferrial Adam, had this to say regarding the matter.

“We have been calling for better maintenance because our infrastructure is old. We have ignored the upkeep of our infrastructure for almost a decade, so this is very needed and very welcomed, and it is about time that it’s happened. However, this is only the beginning, it is not going to solve all of our problems in Johannesburg or Gauteng.”

Meanwhile, Rand Water has urged Gauteng residents not to panic as they will have water during the maintenance project.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo says they started in Mogale City and will now move to areas including the City of Tshwane.

“We are going to be communicating on daily basis. Make sure to follow our social media platforms and those of your municipalities for updates. We will communicate with the public in letting them know which areas will have more water and which areas will not have water. Do not panic and speak to your local municipalities to find out exactly when Rand Water will be in your area, because as Rand Water we will be giving an overall overview. Local municipalities will be able to better break down where there are challenges, if there are any.”

VIDEO: Rand Water systems’ maintenance projects kicks-off