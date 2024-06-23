Rand Water’s 37-day maintenance project kicks off

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rand Water says it will begin it’s maintenance operations at the Eikenhof pump station in Johannesburg tomorrow, after having already completed work ahead off schedule, in Mogale City.

Yesterday, the bulk water entity kicked off it’s 37-day maintenance project in Gauteng, in an attempt to preserve the quality and integrity of it’s infrastructure.

Residents and businesses can expect low water pressure at times whilst work is being conducted.

Rand Water spokesperson, Makenosi Maroo shared the progress of the project.

“The project commenced yesterday in Mogale City and it has been completed well ahead of the schedule. Normal pumping was not affected as only one metre was impacted. Now, we will be moving to the Eikenhof system. Rand Water will continue to provide updates throughout the maintenance period. Rand Water has requested municipalities to advise their customers on the extent and impact of water supply in their respective areas,” says Maroo.

