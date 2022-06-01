Rand Water has warned Gauteng residents to prepare for the planned water outage this coming weekend.

The water utility says municipalities that will be affected by the cuts include the City of Johannesburg and municipalities in the West Rand.

This is due to a system upgrade in the Waterval, Weltevreden and Roodepoort reservoirs.

Disruptions will start from on Friday, 3 June, for the duration of 24 hours.

Rand Water spokesperson Eddie Singo says they are in the third phase of increasing water supply capacity across Johannesburg.

“This is a culmination of the exercise that was done some few years ago doing a supply demand ratio in Weltevreden Park. In 2024 we [will] start seeing the demand outstripping the supply. So then [our] plans started to respond to that [anticipated demand]. The new pipelines are intended to run together to ensure that we got enough flexibility.”

The video below is the full interview with Rand Water: