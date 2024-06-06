Rand Water to embark on extensive maintenance plan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rand Water says it will be embarking on an extensive maintenance plan for its infrastructure from June 22 to July 29.

This is to preserve the quality and integrity of their infrastructure, reduce long-term maintenance costs and increase the life span of the system and its assets.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo says they have engaged with their municipal customers to ensure that they have a 21-day period to plan.

“As part of minimising the impact of the maintenance, we have taken a decision to conduct a comprehensive maintenance project during the winter months to ensure that we are well prepared for the high demand period which comes with the dawn of summer. During the maintenance period, various customers will be impacted at various times. So, the City of Johannesburg that is Johannesburg Water, Ekurhuleni, Mogale City, Merafong, Rustenburg, Madibeng, Tshwane, Thembisile Hani, Govan Mbeki and Victor Khanye, they will be impacted during that period.”

List of areas that will be affected: