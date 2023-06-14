Some parts of the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane will be without water for some time following a power failure at one of the Rand Water booster pump stations.

The bulk water supplier says although the fault has been resolved by Eskom, it will take some time before reservoirs could be filled to capacity.

The Palmiet Booster station is responsible for several reservoirs in the three metros.

Rand Water Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo explains.

“Some areas that are supplied by these reservoirs will experience low pressure to no water for few days to come as the system takes a few days to fully recover. Rand Water has issued communication to the entities and municipalities to communicate with affected communities.”