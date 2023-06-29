Rand Water has expressed concern over municipalities’ failure to pay the bulk water supplier.

A number of municipalities owe Rand Water over R4 billion.

They are, the City of Tshwane, Emfuleni, Rand West, Merafong, Ngwathe and Govan Mbeki. The bulk water supplier says the debt for municipalities continue to escalate and are they failing to respect debt settlement agreements.

Rand Water spokesperson, Mmakinosi Maroo, “Rand Water is facing a significant challenge in relation to outstanding debts owed by various municipalities. Non-payment of bulk water by municipalities vastly threatens Rand Water’s financial position and is a direct threat to its medium and long-term sustainability. We have relentlessly attempted to resolve and accommodate non-paying municipalities and entered into bilateral engagements and agreements through Intergovernmental Relations forums. However, the situation has not improved, and we have regrettably reached a deadlock.”