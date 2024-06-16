Rand Water maintenance to affect residents in Joburg, Tshwane

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Residents of Johannesburg and surrounding areas can expect low pressure to no water supply for over a week starting next Friday.

This is because bulk water supplier – Rand Water, which supplies Joburg Water – will be conducting maintenance on its infrastructure.

Joburg Water has encouraged residents to store water in preparation for the maintenance.

Spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says the entity will provide alternative water supply at hospitals, clinics, police stations and shopping centres.

“This maintenance by Rand Water will affect the following Johannesburg water systems: Randburg, Roodepoort, Sandton, Midrand, South and Central Johannesburg, Lenasia, Ennerdale and Orange farm. The Entity will make arrangements for alternative water supply, however residents are encouraged to store water in preparation for the maintenance.”

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane says Rand Water will be replacing bulk water meters which will affect various water reservoirs within the Municipality, including in Ga-Rankuwa and Soshanguve.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo elaborates, “The Laudium water meters will be affected from June 17 at 6pm to June 18 at 6am. Ga-Rankuwa and Soshanguve’s water meters will be affected from June 18 at 6pm until June 19 at 6am. The City of Tshwane apologises for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of its maintenance programme.”

