Rand Water has apologised to residents of Tshwane and Ekurhuleni who are affected by water outages.

A cable theft incident at Rand Water’s Mapleton pump station has affected water supply to Tshwane reservoirs in parts of Pretoria East, Mamelodi, Eersterust as well as Benoni and surroundings in Ekurhuleni.

This has left residents without water since last week. Rand Water spokesperson Mmakenosi Maru says the problem has been resolved but it will take some time before the water supply can be fully restored.

“We are pleased to announce that power has been restored at the pump station. However, it is important to note that there will not be an immediate relief in the supply. They system will require time to recover. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all our stakeholders, particularly the affected communities, for their patience and understanding during this difficult period.”