Johannesburg Water says bulk water supplier Rand Water has implemented a 30-hour emergency shutdown due to a major burst on the A6 pipeline.

The pipeline supplies water from the Vereeniging Purification Works to the Zwartkopjes pump station.

Affected reservoirs and towers include Foresthill tower and the Berea, Hursthill, Parktown and Crown Gardens reservoirs.

The reservoirs supply water to various parts of Johannesburg including Oakdene, Auckland Park, Parktown, Linksfield, Hillbrow and surrounding areas.

Johannesburg Water Spokesperson, Puleng Mopeli, says: “Water will be isolated today, 04 November 2022 at 18:00 to effect repairs. Both entities’ infrastructure will have maximum capacity during the shutdown, however, this will affect the Joburg CBD and some parts of the south. Johannesburg Water encourages residents to reduce consumption and use water for human and household needs, which will significantly assist in sustaining supply of the affected systems.”