Rand Water highlights importance of infrastructure upkeep

Rand Water says maintenance work at two of its water systems has been completed. The bulk water utility is carrying out infrastructure maintenance in parts of Johannesburg.

Rand Water Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo says the next phase of their project will start in Ekurhuleni on Monday.

“We are starting with Ekurhuleni, Ekurhuleni will fall under the Palmiet pumping station. So we will be talking about Ekurhuleni from Monday the 1st of July so it will be Palnit, it will be Mapleton so that’s where we’re starting. For now, we are still in the two areas we are completing today and then from Monday we will start with Palmiet.”

Importance

Rand Water’s 37-day maintenance project has left thousands of residents without access to water in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Mogale City, Rustenburg, and Madibeng, impacting multiple municipalities.

Water Infrastructure expert Carin Bosman highlights the importance of prioritising water maintenance to avoid costly repairs and ensure a reliable water supply.

Bosman emphasises that while people often take water for granted when it’s readily available, the urban water cycle relies on a complex infrastructure that requires regular maintenance to function effectively.

“People should increase the level of awareness of what we refer to Urban water cycle which means the infrastructure needed to take water from ground or surface resources purifier it that is for human consumption,” explains Bosman.