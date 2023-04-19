While the water supply has been restored to Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, Rand Water says that restoring electricity will take longer.

Several residents in Ekurhuleni and Tshwane have been without water since last week, following a cable theft incident at Rand Water’s Mapleton pump station.

Affected areas include parts of Pretoria East, Mamelodi, and Eersterust as well as Benoni and its surroundings.

Spokesperson Mmakenosi Maru says, “We are pleased to announce that water has been restored at Rand Water’s Mapleton’s Booster station. However, there will not be immediate relief in the power supply. The system requires time to recover.”

The City of Tshwane has also since urged residents to use water sparingly, as stated in the tweet below:

STATEMENT: As City reservoirs slowly recover, we urge residents to use water sparingly. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/Np3frxRoU5 — Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) April 18, 2023

Ekurhuleni Water and Sanitation Divisional Head Mbali Matiwane says, “We are closely monitoring the situation until all water systems are fully stabilised. In the meantime, the city is providing water through mobile tankers which are located at different locations. Further updates will be provided in the cause of the day and as the systems improve.”

Giyani Bulk Water Project

Meanwhile, there is hope that residents in Giyani in Limpopo will soon access clean running water from the multi-billion rand Giyani Bulk Water Project.

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation and its chairperson Robert Mashego are on a three-day oversight visit to assess the progress of the project.

The project to connect the bulk water pipeline from Nandoni Dam outside Thohoyandou to Nsami Dam in Giyani started in 2014. It was initially scheduled for completion in 2017, but it ground to a halt in 2019 when the contractor abandoned the site.

For the past nine years, the Department of Water and Sanitation has missed several deadlines to complete the project. Some residents in Giyani lament the delay, saying it puts a strain on their daily lives.