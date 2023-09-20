Rand strengthens against a weaker greenback

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The rand strengthened against a weaker greenback fuelled by expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.

The local currency is expected to closely follow the dollar as attention shifts away from government and Cabinet news headlines, according to analysts.

The dollar lost steam against a basket of currencies after economic data indicated that job growth in the US slowed marginally in June while the unemployment rate increased.

It is currently trading at R18.14 cents to the dollar.

Related video | Rand gains following new cabinet announcement: