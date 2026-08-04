Ramsamy to resume testimony at Madlanga Commission 

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption’s (IDAC) State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy is expected to return to the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday.

The commission is continuing to probe the conduct of IDAC investigators over the arrest of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and six other intelligence officers.

Ramsamy has described the investigation into the Crime Intelligence officers as a “fishing expedition”.

She also questioned the Section 27 affidavit by National Coloured Congress (NCC) Member of Parliament Fadiel Adams.

Ramsamy has also raised concerns about classified Crime Intelligence documents that were allegedly in Adams’ possession.

The inquiry has heard evidence that the documents were allegedly slipped under Adams’ office door.

She told the Commission that, if it were up to her, Adams would be charged for allegedly being in possession of the files because they contained classified information.

Ramsamy is expected to give further evidence relating to former IDAC head Adv Andrea Johnson.

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on July 31, 2026: