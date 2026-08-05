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Ramsamy becomes emotional during Madlanga Commission testimony

  • Investigating Directorate Against Corruption's (IDAC) State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy is testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on August 5, 2026.
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  • SABC News
SABC News

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy became visibly emotional during her testimony before the Madlanga Commission this afternoon.

Ramsamy, who will return to the Commission on a date yet to be announced, was testifying about a Section 28(1) application that is used to initiate an official investigation into high-level complex crimes.

She told evidence leader Advocate Lee Seegels-Ncube that the application in the matter involving Crime Intelligence Brigadier Dineo Mokwele was attributed to her, despite not having drafted it.

Counsel: You say you did not prepare that document.

Ramsamy: Correct.

Counsel: And you say that not only did you not prepare it, but that investigation couldn’t have been authorized by Advocate Johnson on the 30th of May, 2025.

Ramsamy: Correct.

Counsel: And then you tell us why you say so at 32.

Ramsamy: During the meeting on the 27th of May 2025…(pauses)

Counsel: Take your time.

Ramsamy: Advocate Johnson instructed me to prepare one umbrella Section 28(1) for all crime intelligence matters… (pauses again). May I please have a moment?

Madlanga Commission | Drushantha Ramsamy becomes visibly emotional:

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