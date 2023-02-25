Negotiations between the police, gangs and the community to bring calm to Westbury are currently underway.

This is as territorial warfare amongst gangs in the community continues.

Residents say they live in fear every day as rampant gangsterism, crime, drugs and general lawlessness continue to take a choke hold on the community.

There are tensions in Eldorado Park, Westbury and Newlands following the shooting of a suspected gang leader of the notorious ‘Fast Guns’ gang in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

Police have opened a case of murder.

Residents are refusing to remain captive in their own houses: