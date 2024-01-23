Electricity system continues to show improvement: Ramokgopa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the electricity system continues to show improvement. He says the improved performance of the system has been due to the high level of planned maintenance.

Ramokgopa says the rate of unplanned capacity loss factor has been below the 14 000-megawatts threshold set by Eskom. He was addressing the media on government’s energy action plan.

“If you look at what has been the trend is that the capacity available relative to what is PM forecast is that consistently, the capacity available is greater than PM peak demand. The next question you’ll ask is that if you are making the claim that capacity available is greater than PM peak demand, then why are you having load shedding. It is because 3000MW of the capacity available gets to be drawn from the open cycle gas turbine which uses diesel and we have reduced our consumption of diesel.”