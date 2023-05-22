Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho will soon be furnished with the powers required to carry out his mandate.

Spokesperson in the Presidency, Vincent Magwenya announced this during a briefing to the media in Pretoria today on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s programme for the week ahead.

The President has faced criticism for appointing Ramokgopa in February this year without furnishing him with the requisite powers to assist him in resolving the country’s load shedding crisis.

Magwenya says a proclamation has now been signed to expedite this process and will be gazetted soon.

“Yes, it has taken time as it should because of the necessary consultations that had to be held to ensure that in resolving this electricity crisis we do so in a way that is harmonious with respect to the workings of government. We take into account that that portfolio is a temporary it’s not permanent, the Minister of Electricity, so the powers you allocate to it is not to promote short-term or long-term stability in government.”

Update on President Ramaphosa’s public programme this week: Vincent Magwenya