The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is set to brief the media on the current state of the electricity grid on Tuesday morning .

This as the country is in stage 6 of rolling blackout that started on Tuesday morning.

Eskom says the escalation in load shedding stages (rolling blackouts) is due to planned maintenance and some emergency repairs that occurred overnight.

According to the statement, a further two units at Lethabo and Matla power stations required to be shut down overnight for urgent repairs.

The power utility says it will update the public should any significant changes occur.

Stage 6 rolling blackouts are being attributed to breakdowns that are currently at 16 210MW of generating capacity while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 5 894MW.

Since Sunday, a generating unit each at Kriel and Medupi power stations were taken offline for repairs.

In the same period a generating unit at Arnot, Kendal, Kriel and Lethabo power stations were returned to service.

