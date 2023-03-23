Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa says the Lethabo power station in the Free State is the first that he has come across, since he started his visits this week, that is performing well. The minister is at the seventh of the 30 power stations that he plans to visit.

The new Minister of Electricity says although the Lethabo power station is one of the best-performing, he says it will take all the coal-fired power stations to perform at their peak, to end load-shedding. Lethabo is currently performing at about 70% energy availability while Kusile and Tutuka are at about 30% combined.

“Lethabo power station is one of the best performing power stations and other power stations should look at Lethabo to perform at the same rate,” says Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa says he is optimistic that load-shedding will end.

“I’m quite optimistic that load shedding can come to an end, it just needs teamwork,” Ramokgopa adds.

The minister will be visiting the Ankerlig and Koeberg power stations on Friday.

VIDEO: Minister Ramokgopa visits power stations to resolve power crisis