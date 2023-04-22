Despite the African National Congress (ANC) wish of ending rolling blackouts by the end of this year, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa says in reality he cannot commit to that.

He was addressing the media on the sidelines of the four day ANC NEC meeting under way in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

The meeting discussed the electricity crisis with the country now on Stage 6 rolling blackouts.

It has come up with several interventions to secure 4500 Megawatts within the next six months and 12 000 Megawatts between six and 18 months.

Ramokgopa says it is everyone’s wish to see the end of rolling blackouts by the end of the calendar year but insists for now it is technically impossible.

ANC NEC Meets | SABC speaks to Electricity Minister on Day 2:

Meanwhile, the ANC’s National Executive Committee has acknowledged the negative economic impact that rolling blackouts have on a various public and private sectors.

It comes as the ANC NEC’s four day meeting enters its second day. ANC NEC member, Mmamoloko Kubayi was speaking during a media briefing in Boksburg.

“We look at the impact again on economic growth. We can see the production in South Africa continues to go out. There are reported issues around the cost of doing business but because of electricity now, if you are running a business, you have to be able to provide alternative energy.”