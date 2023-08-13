The Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the intensity of rolling blackouts will go down as maintenance in power stations across the country is ramped up.

Ramokgopa was giving an update on the government’s implementation of the Energy Action Plan, in Pretoria, on Sunday.

Eskom says it will implement stage 1 load shedding this Sunday until 4pm when stage 3 will kick in.

Stage 3 will last until 5am on Monday morning, when stage 1 is expected to return.

Ramokgopa says three units of the Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga are still operational.

“We are running on a one unit, so we will address the Kusile problem. We will be firing unit 5, I think by the end of October, one of the first of the 3 units will come on stream by the first of December or the last week of November.”

“The last of the three units that have been taken out, will come on stream. Projection, we are still on that line, will come on stream by the 24th of December,” explains Ramokgopa.

Below is the full address by the minister: