Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says he is happy with the measures taken by management following a fire that broke out on Saturday at the Grootvlei Power Station in Mpumalanga.

The incident has put the power station’s Unit 2 out of action indefinitely. Prior to the fire, Unit 2 was the only one of the three units still in operation with the other units decommissioned.

“At the time the unit was taken off, it was giving the grid about 175MW. So today we engaged with the management and I got the comfort that we have the situation under control and also one thing that’s encouraging is that there hasn’t been any fatalities nor injuries. So we are very grateful about the measures that have been taken by the management here at Grootvlei,” says Ramokgopa.

Video: Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa updates on the progress the energy action plan: