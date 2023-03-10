Newly-appointed Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has endorsed the Integrated Resource Plan as a means of securing energy in the country.

The plan supports a diverse energy mix and sets out South Africa’s aim for the procurement of generation capacity until 2030.

Among them is coal, solar, and wind.

There has been mounting pressure for South Africa to abandon coal for greener sources of energy.

Last year, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would need R1,5 trillion for five years for the Just Energy Transition Plan.

He appointed Ramokgopa on Monday to tackle the country’s ongoing electricity crisis.

Ramokgopa spoke to SABC News in an exclusive interview.

“I‘m in favour of the Integrated Resource Plan. The IRP says that the share of coal is going to be about 48%, that of PV about 10% wind. So, there is no conflict the way I see it,” he says.

One-on-one with new Minister of Electricity:

