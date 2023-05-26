President Cyril Ramaphosa has transferred all powers of new electricity generation to Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The powers were previously entrusted to Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe.

Ramaphosa appointed Ramokgopa in March this year to coordinate government’s response to the electricity crisis.

The powers will allow the Minister to determine what new generation capacity is needed to ensure the continued uninterrupted supply of electricity and determine the types of energy sources from which electricity must be generated amongst others.

Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, “President Ramaphosa has transferred to the Minister of Electricity all powers and functions contained in Section 34 (1) of the Electricity Regulation Act which were previously entrusted to the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy. The President has also transferred to the Minister of Electricity relevant powers and functions set out in Section 34(2) of the Electricity Regulation Act. Section 34 of the act deals with new generation capacity.”