The N2 has been closed between Blaney and Breidbach in the Eastern Cape after an attempted cash-in-transit robbery.

It appears the cash transporter was rammed by robbers in a luxury sedan.

Both vehicles caught fire.

Spokesperson for the provincial transport department, Unathi Binqose says law enforcement officers are on the scene: “By the time our rescue personnel got to the scene those who were in the sedan had already fled. Two guards who were hurt in the security van did sustain injuries but both are reported to be in a stable condition.”