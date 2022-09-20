The trial of murder accused Rameez Patel is expected to continue in the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Tuesday morning.

Patel is accused of the murder of his first wife Fatima in 2015. She was found bludgeoned to death at the family home in Nirvana, Polokwane.

He is currently out on bail of R250 000.

He was also implicated in orchestrating the murder of his mother Mahajeen Banu-Patel in 2017, however, the charge has been provisionally withdrawn due to the unavailability of state witnesses.

Patel is expected to testify when the trial resumes.

Early this year Patel’s defence presented the court with a medical certificate citing that he had contracted COVID-19.

Patel’s lawyer Advocate Meshack Thipe says, “The matter was on the roll, and because Mr. Patel was ill-disposed, particularly that he tested positive. We were in possession of the COVID-19 results, then the matter was postponed again to today, just to verify the authenticity of the results and indeed, the results were investigated and we’re all satisfied that indeed Mr. Patel has tested COVID-19 positive. So, on that strength parties agreed that the matter be postponed again to April, the fourth of April just to allow Mr. Patel to recover fully.”