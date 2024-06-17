Ramathuba aims to develop mining sector boost to create jobs

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limpopo’s first female Premier Phophi Ramathuba says she plans to develop the province’s mining sector to create more jobs. She says the province has a lot of potential for development in its tourism and agriculture sectors, which she also plans to improve.

Ramathuba says the state needs to create a conducive environment by providing investors with the necessary support.

“If an investor wants to start mining and they’ve got a challenge of power supply, we must make sure we address that issue; if the problem is water, we should do that; if the problem is roads infrastructure or network infrastructure, we should be able to do that so that they can start mining. Because by starting to mine, production on its own creates jobs. Then move to the second layer by getting a certain percentage of the minerals not to be exported, but to remain for processing and move up to beneficiation. The same can be done in terms of agriculture,” says Ramathuba.

